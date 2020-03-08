Colleen McCreery McCreery Colleen McCreery was born on September 22, 1947 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Elda Ruth Keele Smith and Jake Sauer. She passed away following a courageous seven year battle with dementia on February 29, 2020. Colleen's early years were spent in Long Beach, California and then as a teenager she moved to Idaho Falls and Pocatello area in 1961 where she had a lot of fun times with family and friends. She attended beauty school in Pocatello and graduated in 1965. Then in 1965, she met and got married to Johnny McCreery on December 11. They had only dated for two months and were married for 54 years. They made their home in the Pocatello and Chubbuck area. Colleen worked at Albertsons, Karen Lanes Bowling Alley, School District 25, and Marcey's Daycare, but her favorite was being a day care owner for 25 years. She raised many kids and loved each one as her own. She and Johnny were blessed with two children and two grandchildren and several dogs that were very special to her. There were many family vacations from Disneyland and to Pittsburg but her favorite of all time was camping with family and friends and sitting at her favorite fishing hole in Mackay, Idaho waiting for the "Big One". She also loved her bowling leagues and her special trips to Jackpot. She loved baseball and has an impressive collection of baseball cards. She was an avid fan of the Pirates and Steelers. Her favorite music was Elvis Presley, Patsy Cline, and classic country. Colleen was the best daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend we could ever have. Her smile was contagious and her laugh was like no other. She will be remembered for her beautiful heart and spunky personality. Colleen is survived by her father, William T. Keele; her sisters, Sandra Blackburn, Linda Stears, Teresa Hornbake, Aleta (Dave) Jensen, and Anita Bailey; a brother, Denny (Marie) Garner; her husband, Johnny McCreery; daughter, Tonya (Mike) Sloup; son, KC (Trisha) McCreery and grandsons, RJ Sloup and Kade Sloup. She was preceded in death by her mother; her sister, Jeanne Sildes; and several brothers and sisters-in-laws. We have no doubt you are in Heaven at your favorite fishing spot having a great reunion with your family, friends, and beloved pets. Special thanks to Encompass Home Health and Brandi Whiteside and her son Gabe for their loving help. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Colleen's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, act.Alz.org/donate A celebration of Colleen's life will be held at a later date.
