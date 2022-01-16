Jaren McCormick Keith McCormick Jaren "Jerry" Keith McCormick, 89, Pocatello, passed away, January 11, 2022. Jerry's mother always said that it was a beautiful fall day when he came into the world on November 20, 1932. He was born in Oakley, Utah in the Kamas Valley where he was raised by his parents, Bernice and Keith McCormick along with his brother Gary, and twin sisters LuAnn and LuDean. Upon his graduation from South Summit High School, he had a military scholarship to the University of Utah with a commitment to join the U.S. Marine Corps upon graduation. Jerry was always proud of his service to the Corps, and this commitment to service stayed with him throughout his life. In 1960, he married Suzanne Sugalski, and they had three sons; John, Mark, and James. They were later divorced. Jerry was extremely proud of the men they became and of their success in life. Jerry has three grandchildren; Hally, Michael, and Jordyn, who are very beloved by him. Jerry married Patricia (Patti) Bowman in 1981. They were faithful companions. Upon retirement, they enjoyed many adventures in their motorhome and their life on the desert during the winter months. Jerry spent over 30 years in the car business, primarily with Glen's Chevrolet, followed by Cole Chevrolet. Jerry is survived by his wife Patti; three sons, John (Lana), James (Cindy), both of Pocatello, and Mark of San Francisco, CA; three grandchildren; brother, Gary (Karen) of Kamas, UT; his faithful dog, Piper; and several nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, both sisters, and niece, Christine Peterson. Jerry expressed a desire to rest in the arms of the Lord and this brought him peace. So, may you find comfort in the care of your Lord and Savior - you will be dearly missed. Jerry was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church. Memorial services will be held Wednesday, January 19th at 1pm in the Faith Lutheran Church, 856 W Eldredge Rd., Pocatello, Idaho. Luncheon will follow. The family wishes to thank Encompass Hospice for their care, concern, and dedication. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
