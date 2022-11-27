David McClure Otho McClure David O. McClure was born May 26, 1938, in Gooding, ID. He was born to "Boots" and Louise McClure. Eighteen months later, his little brother John joined the family, and they were inseparable. David attended school in Dietrich, Idaho, and graduated from high school in 1956. Dave served six months of active duty in the Army and several years in the reserve. Dave worked for the Highway Department for 42 years. In 1965, Dave married LuAnn Layton, who shared his love of classic cars. She joked that it was her 1957 T-bird that attracted him. Dave and LuAnn attended many classic car shows and every year attended the car auction at Sun Valley in their fifth wheel. Together they owned over 50 vehicles. He loved airplanes and loved to fly. He loved to hunt, farm, and always owned a horse. Dave is survived by his wife LuAnn and their three children, Troy McClure, Lori (Daniel) Fox, Cami (David) Bloxham, and grandchildren Sydnie (Joe) Ball, Ryan Barry, Cambri Fox, Kyli (Tanner) Soug, Gentri Fox, Jadan Fox, Ellori Fox, Ty Bloxham, and Cody Bloxham, and three great-grandchildren; Leo, Alex and Everett Ball, and his sister-in-law Melba McClure. Dave never met a stranger and was known for his warm personality, making everyone feel special and loved. His sense of humor and contagious laugh were the highlight of many occasions. The viewing will be held at the Horsley Marsh Valley Funeral Home (570 N. Meadowview Dr., Arimo, ID) from 10:30 AM - 12 noon Tuesday, November 29th. Burial to follow at the Cambridge Cemetery.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.