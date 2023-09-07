McClellan Wayne Raymond McClellan Wayne Raymond McClellan was born on November 2, 1937, in Blackfoot, Idaho, and passed away peacefully on September 5, 2023, in Arco, Idaho.
He spent his early years in Blackfoot and Idaho Falls, where he graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He later graduated from Ricks College.
On June 19, 1958, he married Nelda Ricks in the Idaho Falls Temple, and they lived in Blackfoot for over 40 years. Together they enjoyed traveling, spending time at Bear Lake, and going to rodeos. He worked as a bank auditor for First Security Bank. He enjoyed his retirement years in Mackay and was a pillar in the community.
He served in various capacities in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including stake clerk for many years.
Wayne's family was his greatest joy and he loved spending time with them. Highlights of his life included playing the violin in the Idaho Falls symphony as a high school student, working as a film projectionist at the Paramount, Rio, and Nuart Theaters, raising Appaloosa horses, riding motorcycles with his brother Grant, making stained glass art pieces, and especially hunting and fishing in Mackay. He loved to tell a good story, drink Diet Coke with friends, and bake bread and candy for neighbors.
He is survived by his wife Nelda (Mackay); daughter Joy (Phillip) Sorensen (Kimberly, Idaho); granddaughters Whitney Sorensen (Indianapolis), and Cassidy (Cody) Jardine (Idaho Falls); grandson Eli Sorensen (Boise); and great-granddaughter, Baylor Jardine.
He was preceded in death by his son, John McClellan, parents Dean and Fern McClellan, and sisters Jeanette Truman and Ila Dean Hagen.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 9, at 11:00 in the Mackay Ward, 531 Spruce Street. Prior to the service there will be a family visitation at 10:00. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mackay EMTs.
