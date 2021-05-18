Thelma C. McCarty

McCarty Thelma C. McCarty Thelma C. McCarty, 90, passed away on May 15, 2021. A graveside service will be held in her honor at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday May 22, 2021 at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 S. 5th Avenue Pocatello, Idaho 83204. For a full obituary, see wilksfuneralhome.com