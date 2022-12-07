McAteer Robert (Barber Bob) McAteer Robert Jerry McAteer Sr. passed away at the age of 93 on December 4, 2022. He died peacefully of natural causes at the Gables in Pocatello. Bob was born on August 2, 1929 in California, to John (Jack) Bess and Dorothy Waggner, although Tom McAteer raised him and was always considered his dad. Bob married Marlene Byrd on November 25, 1950. They resided in Pocatello their entire married lives. Bob and Marlene were kids in love and married young. She was the love of his life until her passing in 2015 and they were inseparable. Bob was always in charge and Marlene gave him permission to say it. While there were many achievements in his life, Bob's proudest accomplishment was raising his four children, David, Terri, Michael, and Bob, Jr. Nothing was more important to him than his family and he would say this to anyone, right up to the end. He was a devoted husband, a supportive, encouraging father and an amazingly positive presence in the world he lived in. All of his children will credit him for their successes in life. He possessed a common sense and aptitude that was enviable. While he was a barber for all of his life, he was really much more. His curiosity and courage to try new things lead him to try and do many things. He was a boat builder, bee keeper, wood worker, hunter, archer, marksman, bowler, barbershop singer, gardener, fisherman, fly tier, painter, plumber, welder, skier, motorcyclist, traveler, husband, father, brother, uncle, papa, friend and a marine to the end. Semper Fi Bob! His life was built upon a solid foundation with these guiding principles; is it legal, is it ethical, is it moral and does it make sense. Bob is survived by his four children, David, Terri Linn Hillman (Roger), Michael (Lisa), and Bob Jr. (Lisa). His spirit is carried on through his six grandchildren: Lindsey, Tyler, Nick, Andy, Paige, Emily and great grandchildren: Brynlee, Addison, Rylee, Aspen, Braden, Natalie, Evelyn, Kendall, Parker and James. He is also survived by his special sister, Betty and step-grandsons: Colton and Easton. Preceding him in death were his wife, his parents, sister, Jackie and great grandson, Traegan. People wishing to pay their respects to the family may do so at Wilks Funeral Home, 211. W. Chubbuck Rd., Chubbuck, ID today, Friday, December 9, 2022 from 6-8 PM. Interment will be Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Mountain View Cemetery. There will be a military sendoff for this proud marine. The family will have a celebration of life for this wonderful man in August 2023. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
