Gerline McArthur "Gerri" McArthur Gerri passed away peacefully in Richland, WA on March 14, 2023. There were 15 family members gathered around her bed with hands on her praying the rosary when she stopped breathing and lifted her spirit into the loving hands of our Lord. Gerri was born in Rice Lake, Wisconsin on Nov 23, 1934. Her Mother, Delvina Amans Morneau, died when she was an infant, and she was raised by her father, Arsen J. Morneau and her paternal grandmother, Exilia Morneau. She was the youngest of 3 children, brother Anthony and her sister Ruth. Her first language was French and she learned English in the 1st grade. She was married to Eddie Wayne McArthur in 1951. Most of their married life was spent in the Pocatello, ID area. They were married for 59 years until his death 4-22-2010. They had 5 children, Judith, David, Charlene, Eddie (Bud) Jr., and Michael (deceased 7-1-2018). She was a loving mother. Gerri taught her children to be kind, responsible adults. She valued education and encouraged her children in their studies. She had a great sense of humor and saw the humorous side of life. She studied accounting at Idaho State University to strengthen the businesses she owned with Ed, her husband. They owned McArthur Machine Shop and McArthur Enterprise (real estate rentals). She was the office manager for both. Gerri was a tax preparation volunteer for many years. Gerri loved music. She played the piano and sang whenever her siblings and family were together. She often played the piano while her husband, Ed, played the guitar. Those are memories of fun times. She participated in St. Paul's Catholic Church choir singing and playing the guitar. She taught piano lessons and held recitals for her students She hosted many family events at their home, including wedding receptions and holiday dinners. No matter what the occasion, she loved family gatherings. She was a devout Catholic and taught religious CCD classes for many years. She and Ed attended St. Anthony's Church, then joined St. Paul's Church where she worked with the St. Paul's Ladies group and the choir. Later, she became a member of St. Joseph's parish. Gerri was an avid reader and enjoyed talking about current events. She enjoyed card games, such as pinochle and bridge. She also liked crocheting, sewing, and keeping physically fit, whether it was Jack LaLanne or Silver Sneakers. In her younger years she enjoyed bowling, ice-skating and water skiing. She also served as the treasurer of the Pocatello Car Club. She is survived by four children; Judy (Bill) Kitchen, Richland, WA, David (Donna), Blackfoot, ID, Charlene (Roberto) Albarran, Park City, UT, and Bud (Veronica), Thornton, CO. She also leaves behind 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren. She loved us all. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Anthony's, Holy Spirit Catholic Community Church, 524 N. 7th Ave, Pocatello, Idaho, on July 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow. If you would like to honor her with a charitable donation, please consider the Idaho Food Bank, 555 S. First Ave, Pocatello, ID 83201.
