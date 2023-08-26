Chase McAllister J. McAllister Chase Judson McAllister 81, passed away August 23, 2023 at Portneuf Hospital in Pocatello, ID, following a short battle with cancer.
Chase was born April 23, 1942 to Charles "Mac" McAllister and Margaret "Tippy" Witherspoon McAllister - he grew up in The New Frontier (nee Snowball's) where he learned a mean game of pool. His skills and his love of the game allowed him to win several championships across the states over the years, including a world championship, and he continued to play right up to the end. He gathered friends everywhere he went, whether it was a pool hall, a golf course, or a campsite in his RV.
Following a great career as Director of Human Resources for Basic American Foods, Chase and Barbara enjoyed retirement to its fullest. They traveled the world, visited friends across the nation, and enjoyed time with family. Chase's two children, Branden McAllister and Paige McAllister were the apples of his eye. The family games of cribbage are legendary.
In addition to his children and their families, Chase leaves behind his loving partner of over 35 years, Barbara Komrofske; as well as his brothers Michael "Mike" McAllister and Charles "Mac" McAllister.
As one of his friends summed up nicely: "Chase lived life to the fullest. He had a storied life with many adventures. He was a great friend and a bigger-than-life man."
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends from 5-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at the funeral home, and again one hour prior to the service.
