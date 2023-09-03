Edwin Maynard Melvin Maynard Edwin Melvin Maynard Sr. 78 Brook Park, Minnesota passed away unexpectedly at Abbott Northwestern Hospital on August 11, 2023. Born on April 2, 1945 in Suva, Fiji Island to Lloyd and Gertrude (Nielsen) Maynard. He graduated in 1963 at Kelliher High School in Minnesota. He enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Germany from 1963 - 1966. Ended his service as a SPEC 4. He married and had 3 children. Became chief of police in Kelliher, Minnesota from 1976 - 1978. Went west to Soda Springs, Idaho with second wife and was a police officer with the Soda Springs Police Dept from 1980 - 2002 Retired as a corporal after 22 years of service. Met the love of his life, Theresa Mae Davis and moved to Chubbuck, Idaho. They married in June 2006. Preceding him in death, his wife of 11 years Theresa Mae (Davis) Maynard, father Lloyd and mother Gertrude (Nielsen) Maynard. Survived by his 3 children, Tudy (Mike) Felix, Hayley (Brian) Kahl, Eddie (Theresa) Maynard Jr from first wife Judy. 7 grandchildren, 1 step grandchild, 11 great grandchildren, 3 adopted great grandchildren, sister Sherry Cozzi, second wife Becky, sister and brother in laws Joann (Davis) Perkins, Sonny and Steve Davis. There will be a gathering of family and friends in Chubbuck/Pocatello area at a later date. Dad, you have gone home to Theresa. Rest in Peace. Love you.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.