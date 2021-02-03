Mayes William Russell Mayes William Russell Mayes, 75, of Pocatello, passed away on Jan. 30, 2021. A viewing will be held from 6-8 PM on Fri. Feb. 5 at Wilks. Private family services will be held on Sat. Webcast of services will be available at 11 AM online at wilksfuneralhome.com; where you can also share memories and condolences with the family.
