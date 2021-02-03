Mayer Vernon Don Mayer passed away on January 31, 2021, at the Power County Nursing Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 4 from 1-2:00 pm at Davis-Rose Mortuary with interment to follow at Falls View Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Pets Pet Supplies Equipment
Yard Garage Sales
Bargain Basement