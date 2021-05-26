Emil Mayer Herbert Mayer 93, of American Falls Idaho passed away on May 24, 2021. Visitation 7-9:00 p.m. Wed. May 26, 2021 at Shepherd of the Falls Lutheran Church, 246 Lee St. Am. Falls. A 2nd visitation is at 1:00 p.m. Thur. May 27 at the church, with funeral starting at 2:00 p.m. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Pruning Tree Service
Lawn Landscape
Yard Garage Sales