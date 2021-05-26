Emil Mayer Herbert Mayer 93, of American Falls Idaho passed away on May 24, 2021. Visitation 7-9:00 p.m. Wed. May 26, 2021 at Shepherd of the Falls Lutheran Church, 246 Lee St. Am. Falls. A 2nd visitation is at 1:00 p.m. Thur. May 27 at the church, with funeral starting at 2:00 p.m. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.