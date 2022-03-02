May Sally Lynn Olsen May Sally Lynne Olsen May ObituarySally Lynne Olsen was born July 13, 1938, in Mackay, Idaho. She was the only child of Helen Deseret Johnson and Winston Olsen. She was raised on ranches at the foothills of the Lost River mountains and learned to drive tractor at a young age to help her dad and neighbors. She attended Barton Flat school until 3rd grade when she went to school in Mackay and graduated from Mackay High School.She then attended Idaho State College in the late 50's but graduated from Idaho State University in 1960. Her major was journalism, and she was the editor of the school newspaper, The Bengal. After college she did a short stint as a newspaper reporter in Lewistown Montana and then moved to Salt Lake City where she worked at Hercules, a chemical and munitions company, as a technical writer. There she met her first love, a red triumph spitfire convertible, and her husband Fred May. Sally and Fred moved to Pocatello where he was a teacher and coach. They had 2 children, Michael and Kelly. Sally also started teaching English at Pocatello High school in 1971 and continued for 27 years until her retirement in 1998. This was her second great love and joy. She relished her "pampered darlings" and remembered her students fondly even years after they graduated. She often said she learned as much from them as they did from her. In retirement she and Fred moved back to Mackay where they took up golf, gardened and visited with old friends. They were actively involved and volunteeredin The American Legion and its Auxiliary and the Lost River Historical Museum. In 2001 she became a grandmother when her first granddaughter Dylan was born, followed by Joshua, Michelle and Andrew.Sally loved being a grandma, going on trips with the kids and teaching them about Greek mythology and the wonders of a good root beer float. In her later years Sally moved back to Pocatello and lived at Cotton Wood Cove, a community that embraced her before Fred's death and after. There she served as Sunday School teacher and honed her skills as a ruthless pinochle player. Sally passed after a brief time in hospice. She is survived by her son Michael Barton May and daughter Kelly Winifred Richmond (Ryan) and her grandchildren Dylan and Joshua Richmond and Michelle and Andrew May. A memorial service will be held at Wilks Funeral Home Saturday, March 5 at 11 am.A visitation will be held one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home. Attendees are asked to wear red and black, her favorite colors. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Lost River Historical Museum PO Box 572Mackay, Idaho 83251 and remember to call your mother, she worries. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
