Maughan William Brent Maughan Brent passed away suddenly at home in Soda Springs, ID on Jan 17, 2023 at age 83. He was the third son of William Guy Maughan and Laura Pearl Cornelison. He married Doris Alene Argyle of Bancroft on Jan 4, 1961. Brent is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Gerald and Rex; sister, Sue; and great-grandson, Owen Gallegos. He is survived by his wife, Alene; children, Pam (Jim) Neuner of Kaysville, UT; Bret (Brenda) Maughan of Beaverdam, UT; Tracie (Mike) Rendon of Austin, TX; Eric (Yvette) Maughan of St. Petersburg, FL; and Jason (Marcie) Maughan of Honeyville, UT. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Brent enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He shared this love with his children, including them on frequent outings and instilling a genuine appreciation for wildlife, nature, and all of God's creations. Most recently, he enjoyed daily outings with his sweetheart, Alene, to find and observe the deer, wild turkeys, pheasants, and anything else they happened to come across. Together, they shared and enjoyed the beauty of the area he loved and called home for most of his life. A viewing will be Monday evening, Jan 23, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at the Sims Funeral Home, 139 E 2nd S, Soda Springs. Funeral services will be Tuesday, Jan 24, at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Stake Center, 290 S 3rd W, Soda Springs, with a viewing from 9:30 -10:30 a.m.
