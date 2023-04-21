Joshua Mauch Ryan Mauch Joshua Ryan Mauch, 46, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023 at his home in Rock Springs, WY.
He was born on January 18, 1977 in American Falls, ID, the son of Deborah Gayle Phelps and Kevin Bruce Mauch.
Josh was a 1997 graduate of American Falls High School.
He married the love of his life, Heather Mae Palmer, on November 5, 2004 in Pocatello, ID.
Josh worshipped God and his family. He raised his kids to be strong and independent. Josh enjoyed endless talks with his brother and kept in constant contact with his mother. He could light up a room with his smile, he was always pulling pranks and had jokes for days. Josh was full of charm and charisma. He was the type of person who never met a stranger, because once you met Josh, you became his family. Halliburton was his second love; it was his home away from home. Everyone that he had worked with became his family. He met his best friends and brothers in the patch. Jeremy Bradley and Josh were inseparable. He had a love for the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and survival. Josh felt at home when he was in the wilderness. He was a great leader and role model.
Survivors include his wife Heather Mauch of Rock Springs, WY; mother Deborah Mauch of Olalla, WA; son Jaden Mauch of Bosie, ID; daughters Thias Derbonne and husband Garrett of Rock Springs, WY, Amanda Rivera and husband Eli of Rock Springs, WY, Jasmyne Mauch and significant other Shaun Clites of Rock Springs, WY; brother Jake Kesler-Mauch and husband Brody of Olalla, WA; and four beautiful grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father Kevin Mauch, paternal grandparents Adolf and Valene Mauch, maternal grandparents Jesse and Waunita Phelps, and one brother Jeremiah Mauch.
Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com
