Lloyd Matthews Jensen Matthews Lloyd Jensen Matthews passed away on Feb. 13, 2023 at the age of 97. He was born in Liberty, Idaho on March 2, 1925 to Timothy and Ethel Jensen Matthews, He had three older sisters, Doris, Lamoyne, Marjean and younger brother Ray and sister Joyce. He was raised on the family sheep ranch, attending schools in Liberty and Fielding High School in Paris, Idaho, class of 1943. He worked on the the ranch for a year and in July '44 served in the US Army Infantry and later as Military Police back in the States. He was Honorably Discharged on July 7, 1946. After Military duty, he attended and received his BS degree from Utah State College in Logan, Utah. He enrolled in the ROTC, receiving a commission as an Air Force Reserve communications officer. While attending college, Lloyd met and married Marie McLain on June 5, 1951 in the Idaho Falls Temple. After college, he began his career as a salesman for the GM dealership in Montpelier, Idaho where he and Marie raised three sons. In 1964, he moved the family to Soda Springs. Marie passed away in 1976. Lloyd married Bennie Darlou Koester in 1979. They purchased the local GMC dealership in 1982, retiring in 1992. He served as president of both the Lions and Rotary Clubs. They built a new home and moved to Nampa, Idaho in 1993 where they helped organize an R.V. Club, and enjoyed many trips around the country with this group. They returned to southeast Idaho in May 1998, residing in Chubbuck and spending many winters in Arizona and California in their motorhome. In his spare time he enjoyed woodworking and carpentry, creating many gifts for relatives and friends. Bennie passed away in Sept. 2008. He continued living at home until shortly before his passing. Lloyd is survived by son Chad, son Eric, Bennie's children Kevin Koester (Pam), Peggy Armstrong (Rick) and Marsha Lish (Kent Hadley). He was preceded in death by his siblings, first wife Marie, son Blake, and wife Bennie Darlou. At Lloyd's request, there will only be a viewing and visitation at Sims Funeral Home in Soda Springs on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:30 before graveside dedication with Military Honors at noon in Fairview cemetery.
+1
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes. Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication. If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.