Brett came into this world hootin’ and hollerin’ on November 4th,1959 and hung up his spurs on August 27th, 2023. As the fourth son to Jo Ann and Kayle Matkin, Brett was a force to be reckoned with. From hitchhiking to 29 Palm Springs, Ca to see his brother Monte in the Marines at the age of 14 and every wild experience in between, the man was determined to live life on his terms. “Dynamite or thermite, whatever you have, make some noise…show people that you’re alive,” he’d say. And while Brett seemed rough and tumbled to the core, he could never hide all the love and kindness he held in his heart. Brett was a man that never complained, and you could always find him with a good (albeit inappropriate) joke and a smile on his face. And his laugh, by God that laugh. A cackling giggle that would set your own laugh free. And the stories, so many stories. Like the time Brett introduced his brother Andy to chew during an afternoon of horse riding because he forgot his cigars. Turns out, watching your brother turn green all day makes for quite a funny tale. His sayings of “ride that horse like your hair is on fire” -or- “it is what it is” probably didn’t go over well that day but, Brett got a kick out of laughing (you know he did). Brett was preceded in death by his father Kayle, brother Monte, and sister Marla. He is survived by his mother Jo Ann and sister Pam; brothers Andy, Jeff, and Mark; son John; nephews Steven, Tyler, Ben, Matt, and Mason; nieces Bobbi Jo, Kelsy, Aubri, and Hailee; grandchildren Kayle, Willow, and Jack. Throughout his life, Brett came to the help of many and many folks helped him. To which, the Matkin family extends their heartfelt gratitude and thanks.
A Celebration of Life will be held September 30th at Centennial Park from high noon to 5pm.
And for the last real cowboy, “Let’s look at it this way, God bless you on your new journey. Love you forever, your Mother and Family.”
