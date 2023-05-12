Khyliegh Mathews Brown LaRee Mathews Brown Khyliegh LaRee Mathews Brown passed away Monday May 8th, 2023. Khyliegh was born December 4th, 1995 in Pocatello, ID. She smiled that first day, earning her the nickname Smiley Khyliegh. Her older sister claimed her as her own, and Khyliegh reciprocated the love. She later earned the nickname Silly Goose. Khyliegh attended Orchard Elementary in Utah, Ellis Elementary, Hawthorne Jr. High, and graduated with top honors from Highland High School in 2014. She made countless friends during her childhood. However, she made every person feel like they were her favorite person. While she was in 5th grade, she started learning how to play the violin, and eventually tutored under Nathan West. She loved her music lessons. Music became highly important in her life as she continued to learn more. She loved the challenge and loved many types of music. Her favorite became the Phantom of the Opera and this was the theme of her 16th birthday. Like her mother, Khyliegh is a bit of a romantic. So, for her 18th birthday, her parents made her a bridal bouquet. She was jokingly told she had to be married by her 18th birthday. At school, she was complaining about it when Dylan walked into the classroom and announced that he would marry her. This was the first time they met. They became high school sweethearts. She waited for him to serve a full time 2-year mission in Canada. When Dylan returned, they married for all time and eternity in the Brigham City Temple on February 14, 2017. Khyliegh is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loves the Savior and has a wonderful testimony of His love. Service is important to Khyliegh. She worked at Ashley Manor in Chubbuck as a CNA while Dylan was away. She loved working with Alzheimer / dementia patients. She also spent time in the Pocatello School District teaching beginning strings to children, volunteered in her mother's classroom, and loved decorating tables for the Children's Tea at the Festival of Trees. Family is the most important part of her life. She loves being a peacekeeper. There was nothing she wanted more than to be the best wife, except being the best mother. She did everything she possibly could to be wonderful at both. Her family continues to love her very much. She was the party planner of the family and wanted to take every opportunity to make a day or someone feel special. She will be remembered for her love and the bright spirit she brought with her wherever she went. She taught us that God, people, and love are far more important than anything else in life. Khyliegh is survived by her husband, Dylan Jason Brown; son, Hendrix; daughter, Prudence; parents Jasson and Sabrina Mathews; In-laws Jason and Mindy Brown; sisters KaciLynn (Tallon) Rudolph, K'teean, Karolynn (Nathan) Smith; sister-in-laws Megan (Jacob) Kimble, Kate (Gates) Bennett; brother Kydd Kody; brother-in law Jonah. Funeral Services will take place at 11:00 am on Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 300 E Chapel Rd, Pocatello, ID. A viewing will be held at the church from 6-8 pm on Saturday, May 13, 2023, and at 10:00 am prior to the service. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting wilksfuneralhome.com.
