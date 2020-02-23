Lyle Martin Martin Lyle Jay Martin, 72, of Blackfoot, passed away, Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home. A memorial service will be held at 11 am Friday, February 28, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will visit with friends from 6-8 pm Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be shared at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
