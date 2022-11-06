Allen Martin Bennett Martin Allen Bennett Martin, 87, of Chubbuck, Idaho, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family on November 3, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. Allen was born on June 27, 1935, to Daniel Martin and Vera Bennett Martin in Preston Idaho.He was the middle of three children. He was proceeded in death by two sisters, Gae Keller and Sue Ann Bosen. He spent the first years of his life in Preston where he helped with the family chores taking care of the chickens, cows, and horses. The family moved to Pocatello as part of the effort to produce supplies for the soldiers in World War II. After the war effort, the family moved back to their beloved Preston where he attended school, graduating from Preston high school. He was a member of the Preston High School track team where he still holds a state record. He also enjoyed playing football and basketball, and musical theater productions, and was even conned into being a cheerleader his senior year. Preston was also where he met the love of his life, Kathryn Tanner who grew up on the street where he lived.He proposed to her on her graduation night, and they were married a year later in the Logan Temple.They attended Utah State University for undergraduate school, then went to graduate school at the University of Southern California where they finished their master's degrees in Physical Therapy. They worked briefly in Longbeach California, then returned to Utah where they welcomed their first baby, Linda. In 1963 they moved home to Idaho, settling in Pocatello where the family welcomed two more children, sons Curtis and Kimber.Allen worked at St. Anthony Hospital and then opened a private practice, Physical Therapy Services on 13th Avenue, and 18th Avenue Physical Therapy, a professional career that spanned over 45 years.Through the years he helped thousands of patients regain their health and always took great pride in helping children with disabilities reach their full potential. Allen enjoyed almost all outdoor activities, especially hunting and fishing which became lifelong loves.He was always happiest with a fishing pole in his hands by a river or walking his beloved mountains looking for a game or even just enjoying the beauty of what he called God's Country. Allen was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in the Bishopric and High Council, loved teaching his Gospel Doctrine Class, and was passionate about sharing his love and knowledge of the Scriptures. Allen leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years Kathryn Tanner Martin, and three children, Linda Martin Larsen, Curtis Martin, and Kimber Martin (Kimberly Christensen Martin). Allen also has eight grandchildren: Ladd Larsen (Cretia Larsen), Lance Larsen (Hunter Larsen), Lindsey Larsen, Alex Martin, Emilee Martin, Michaela Martin Maupin (Jason Maupin) Chloe Martin, and Tanner Martin, and 6 great-grandchildren (with one on the way). The family will receive friends at Wilks Funeral Home located at 211 West Chubbuck Road on Monday, November 14th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and from 10:00 until 10:45 prior to funeral services at the church. Funeral services will be held at the Chubbuck 2nd Ward 4775 Hawthorne Road at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 15th.
