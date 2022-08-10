Marsh Ron Alfred Marsh Ronald "Ron" Alfred Marsh Sr., of Pocatello, passed away on August 7, 2022. He was born in Owyhee, Nevada on May 12, 1946 to Wayne Marsh and Bernita Johnson. He was raised by his Grandma Ruth Soap. He served in the Marines Corps, after he was honorably discharged he worked as a long haul trucker for many years before retiring. He loved to team rope in rodeos, traveling around and winning many competitions. He enjoyed leather working, braiding horse hair, and the casino. He was married to Marlis Marsh. He was preceded in death by his parents Wayne Marsh, and Bernita Johnson, his brothers Cordell and Wayne Marsh, Cordilla Marsh, Corlis Marsh, and Elva Marsh. He is survived by his wife Marlis Marsh of Pocatello, daughter Treva Marsh of Fort Hall, sons Tyrell Marsh of Riverton Wyoming, Ronald Alfred "Tiger" Marsh Jr. of Gibson, Shawn Collins of Nevada, step-sons Faron Bronco of Gibson, Cody Breshears of Pocatello, and John Guerrero. Sisters Ina Mae Marsh, and Lousie Jim. There will be a viewing & light luncheon from 5:00-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 8, 2022 at Wilks Funeral Home. A service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Memories & condolences may be given to the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
