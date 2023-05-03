Nicole Manning

Manning Nicole Manning Nicole Manning, PA-C, 54, a dedicated mother, sister, daughter and Physician Assistant of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away on Wednesday, April 26 in her home.

Nicole's first love was her family which included her boys, Dylan Manning and Nathan Manning, her parents Lonnie and Shawna Nelson, her sister and brother-in-law, Mindy and Kevin Hall, nephew, Kade Hall, and niece, Karli Hall.

