Manning Nicole Manning Nicole Manning, PA-C, 54, a dedicated mother, sister, daughter and Physician Assistant of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away on Wednesday, April 26 in her home.
Nicole's first love was her family which included her boys, Dylan Manning and Nathan Manning, her parents Lonnie and Shawna Nelson, her sister and brother-in-law, Mindy and Kevin Hall, nephew, Kade Hall, and niece, Karli Hall.
She had a deep love of dogs, watching sports, and spending time with her boys. Her dog Maxx was her best friend and companion for years. He spent many hours with her in the car, at work and on the hill. He was her protector. Nicole loved sharing with everyone how proud she was of her boys. She enjoyed telling people about Dylan's continued success with his accounting career and flying to see and support Nathan at ASU. Seeing him be part of the football team and attending college made her smile. She was a true NY Yankee fan and due to her "love for the game", her goal was to travel to all MLB parks for a game. She had just gone to the 13th ballpark and has now entrusted her boys to finish the journey.
Nicole graduated from Highland High School in 1986 where she was an active member of the volleyball team. She continued her volleyball career at North Idaho College for two more years. After attending Boise State University, Nicole moved back to Pocatello and started attending ISU in the Physician Assistant program and graduated in 2000. Nicole was a devoted Physician Assistant for more than 23 years in the Pocatello community. She began her career at Primary Care Specialists in 2000 and joined Physicians Immediate Care practice in 2015. Nicole dedicated much of her personal time to taking care of many student athletes at both Highland and Century. She never hesitated when a kid on the field needed help, or a parent/patient called her cell phone with a question. Nicole devoted herself to her patients and always made them her priority. She prided herself in taking time to listen.
She had recently begun a side job working a few hours a week for Sky West in Idaho Falls. She enjoyed all her new coworkers and friends she met there.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents and an uncle.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Halliwell Ballpark on Sunday, May 14th from 3-5 pm. We will be serving Nicole's favorite beverage. In lieu of flowers, we will be accepting donations at the Celebration for a bench to be placed at Halliwell.
