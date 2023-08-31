Julia Manning Christine Coffin Manning JULIA CHRISTINE COFFIN MANNING (CHRIS)
On August 26 we lost our talented, loving and beautiful wife, mother, sister and friend to cancer.
Chris wanted to spend her few remaining days with family and friends and completing some of
the many tasks she was doing for others. Her decision to forego treatment meant that she went
quickly and peacefully with not a single complaint. Her life was an inspiration to us all.
Chris was born August 10,1951 in Pocatello Idaho to Blaine Coffin and Melba Heaton Coffin,
both of whom have passed. Her parents divorced when she was young and she split time
between Twin Falls and Buhl, Idaho with her mother and with her father in Pocatello. In junior
high school she moved to Pocatello to live with her father, step mother Ann and also her
grandmother Julia Barnes. Chris learned to sew and quilt at the knee of Grandma Barnes and
Aunt Jean who lived across the street. She was very close to her older brother Ben, Doug and
her sister Shanna. When she moved to Pocatello she joined the larger family including brother
Kevin and sister DeAnn
Chris graduated from Pocatello High School in 1969 where she made many life-long friends.
She was a beautiful, popular and active student who was always on the go. While in high
school and after she worked at clothing stores, restaurants and helped her parents paint and
clean the apartments they owned. She was an incredibly hard worker who insisted that
everything be done to her high standards.
Chris married Brent Manning while a freshman at Idaho State University and continued working,
studying and became a mother to Justin in her freshman year. Our second son, Britt was born
two weeks before the young family moved to Massachusetts where Brent went to law school
while Chris mothered and worked in retail and at a doctor's office. As always she made many
close friends, while continuing her creative pursuits and being a fabulous mother.
After law school the family moved to Boulder Colorado where our family was made complete by
the birth of John. Even with three young and incredibly active boys she continued her studies
at the University of Colorado and sewed and made quilts for family and friends. Chris and much
of the family ran the Bolder Boulder in each of its first 5 years. She also hiked and enjoyed the
beautiful Colorado mountains.
The family moved to Salt Lake in the early 80's and then to Bountiful where we built a beautiful
home and gardens that she cared for and impeccably decorated with her art and the art of other
Utah artists. It took her thirteen years, but with her three sons in tow she received her
bachelor's degree from the University of Utah in 1982.
Chris was a talented and accomplished quilter and textile artist. She taught quilting at Les
Soeurs Anglaise, France and studied quilting and textiles in India, Japan, Oregon, Nova Scotia,
and locally. She curated and showed her quilts and textiles locally and received multiple
awards at the Springville Art Show. She was honored to quilt and to present the official state gift
to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his first visit to Utah. Chris was a board member of The
Holiday Quilt Show, for the benefit of Intermountain Foundation, and cherished her association
with the talented and accomplished women in the Silver Mine Quilt Guild.
Notwithstanding her many accomplishments and talents, nothing was more important to her
than her family. She loved family dinners, holidays and travel and always cooked and served
the best fare. She made beautiful quilts for each of her children and grandchildren as well as for
many friends and other family members. All of her quilts were impeccable and designed
especially for the recipient. Although she was not a keen sports fan she attended, and traveled
to soccer games and tournaments, baseball, football and basketball games and camps as well
as dance and piano recitals for her children and grandchildren. She loved taking her children
and grandchildren to Breakfast with Santa as well as shopping on birthdays and other special
occasions. Chris loved each of her 10 grandchildren, Daniel (his beautiful wife Bronwyn), Lily
(husband Ryan), Gabe, Tate, Isabelle, Caroline, William, Maren, Gentry and Brityn. She had
special relationships with her two daughters in law, Heidi and Shannon and former daughter in
law Shiloh. Chris was a member of the Mueller Park 9th Ward where she served others and
enjoyed many close and meaningful friendships.
Funeral services will be Wednesday August 30, 2023 at 11am at the Mueller Park 9th Ward, 1800 Mueller Park Road, Bountiful, UT 84010
Family will receive friends on Tuesday August 29th from 6 - 8 pm at Lindquist's Bountiful
Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. Bountiful, UT 84010, and at the church on Wednesday August 30 from
9:30 - 10:30 am
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Chris' name to one of the Primary Children's Hospital programs at the Intermountain Foundation: https://secure3.convio.net/ihchs/site/Donation2?df_id=1566&mfc_pref=T&1566.donation=form1
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com
