Magee Nancy W. Magee Nancy W. Magee, 87 passed away peacefully from complications of pneumonia at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello Idaho on November 21st. Nancy was born in Carrollton, Missouri the third daughter of James and Elizabeth Wilcoxson in 1933. Nancy was born at her parents' home and was a preemie and the doctor placed her in a dresser drawer with a hot water bottle to keep her warm (she loved to tell that story about how little she was!). After graduating high school in Carrollton, Nancy went to William Woods College and the University of Missouri graduating with a degree in speech correction. Nancy worked as a speech correctionist nearly 30 years for the Kansas City Missouri school district. Being born during the Great Depression Nancy was taught at an early age the value of a dollar and an honest day's work. Nancy was a divorced mother raising three boys from the ages of 6, 4 and 2 along with the support of family and friends in the Kansas City area. Nancy did a wonderful job of juggling her time with work and family while still managing to keep an ever positive attitude about life. Nancy loved the elementary age students she taught and would come home excited to talk about how they impacted her life. She never lost her youthful enthusiasm and shared it with others. Nancy enjoyed nature and was in constant awe of the beautiful scenery wherever she was but being near the mountains was her favorite especially the Tetons. Nancy loved the United States and would point out a US flag every time she saw one. Nancy was also a sports fan and she loved watching the MU Tigers in person or on TV. Nancy also loved the Kansas City Chiefs and had two season tickets for a couple of years in the mid-seventies during which time she would rotate taking her sons to the games. The Chiefs were more than a professional football team to her they were also a way that she could relate with her boys. Every Christmas her sons knew that they would get some sort of Chiefs apparel, often many items. On game days Nancy would put on a Tigers shirt or Chiefs shirt to cheer on her team that is until the Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback. From then on it was a Mahomes shirt for every Chiefs game. Fifty years after the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl they won their second this year and she was on cloud nine. Nancy's picture was taken about thirty minutes before the Super Bowl kickoff just before putting on her Mahomes shirt. The twinkle in her eyes that day was evident. Nancy is survived by her three sons, Marshall (Paula Jones), Pocatello Idaho, Howard and Curtis, Kansas City Kansas, Two grandchildren, Devin and Bre along with four great grandsons Carson, Nash, Jeremiah and Asher. Once she had grandkids she forgot all about her kids and then when she had great grandkids those were the only pictures she was interested in seeing! Nancy is also survived by one sister Martha Jordan and six nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents James and Elizabeth, sister Barbra and her husband Bill Icenogle along with a brother in law Harold Jordan, one nephew Jim Icenogle and one niece Sarah Jordan. Nancy moved to Pocatello Idaho three years ago and thoroughly enjoyed her time here. She went on many adventures including a trip to Ketchum to see the running of the sheep, the Sawtooth Mountains and Redfish Lake. On another trip she went to Jackson Wyoming and Grand Teton National Park on a mother's day weekend and was lucky enough to see a Grizzly sow and two cubs along with some quality time viewing her favorite Tetons. Nancy enjoyed going to the Idaho State Symphony with Paula and going out shopping and dining, especially Mexican food and of course a margarita was part of that treat. Thank you Paula for making all of these outings possible, she said she never knew shopping for clothes or shoes could be so much fun. Nancy had some health issues as could be expected at her age but she was fortunate enough to have received excellent care in Pocatello. We would like to thank her physician Dr. Vonnie Mills, and the doctors, nurses and staff at Portneuf Medical Center who always were cheerful, helpful, professional and caring the times she was in their care. Nancy Lived at Caring Hearts Assisted Living and she was treated as family there from day one. She had wonderful view of Scout Mountain which she admired daily as well as being able to see deer, chukars and rabbits outside her window. Nancy will be deeply missed yet she left us all with a sense of joy and love and wonderful memories to share. To share a memory of Nancy visit: www.downardfuneralhome.com
