Bill Lystrup Keith Lystrup Bill Keith Lystrup, 91, of Pocatello, Idaho passed away at home on August 23, 2020. He was born August 9, 1929 in Wilmar (South San Gabriel) California, the youngest child of Charles and Charlott Lystrup. As a young boy, his family returned to Idaho for work. Bill graduated from Pocatello High School in 1947. He planned on joining the navy but his good friend could not swim and wanted to join the army. They tossed a coin to decide. Losing the coin toss, Bill served for one year in the army on active duty and another six years in the reserves. In 1949, Bill and his brother Lawrence went into business with their father, calling it Lystrup & Sons. They were general contractors, building residential and commercial construction throughout Southeast Idaho. After his father passed away and his brother left the company, Bill continued in the business until his retirement in 1987. Bill married Ruth May James in the Idaho Falls Temple on January 31, 1951 and they had six children. Ruth passed away in April of 1977. On July 13, 1977, he married Ilene Bakes, (widow of Donald Bruce Bakes) who had five children. The blended family all got along well and enjoyed each other. Bill was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and served in various callings diligently to the end. After serving as Bishop for eight years, many still lovingly refer to him as Bishop Lystrup. Bill and Ilene served missions in Portugal and in New Zealand which sparked an enthusiasm for traveling. Following their missions they enjoyed traveling to many areas of the world. Bill loved riding his motorcycle. Their motorcycle excursions took them to every state except Alaska. He rode his Harley Davidson until the age of 83 at which point he continued to be the leader of his motorcycle group from the seat of his little red convertible. Bill enjoyed life to its fullest embracing his motto for life: "You can live within the bounds the Lord has set and have fun along the way. I believe that and live that. I translate fun to Happy, Enjoyable, Good, Lively, Merry, Pleasant, Cheerfulness." He loved and led his family and they loved him. They will remember his smile, his laugh, and miss hearing him say: "Good on ya!" Bill is survived by his wife Nola Ilene Muhlestein Bakes; children: James K. Lystrup, (Libbie), David E. Lystrup (Lee), R. Scott Lystrup (Ann), Robert J. Lystrup (Val), Marilyn Lystrup Cook (Corwin), and Karalee Lystrup Greene (Wess); Ann Bakes Crandall (Monte), Janel Bakes Clark (Gary), Barry J. Bakes (Rachele), Randy B. Bakes (Kelly) and Alan S. Bakes (Janice); 47 grandchildren; a growing number of great-grandchildren; and his sister Irene Harrison (Dick) of Canada. He was preceded in death by his first wife Ruth, his parents, his half-brother Ed, his brothers Elwood and Lawrence, and his sister Syble Green. Funeral services will be broadcast live, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11am on the Cornelison Funeral Home Facebook Page where it will be posted also. Dedication of the grave will be held at Restlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 2864 S. 5th Ave, Pocatello, Idaho, on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 12:45 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
