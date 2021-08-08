Diana Lyon B. Lyon Diana B. Lyon, 79, of Pocatello, Idaho passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2021. Diana was born May 22, 1942, in Portland, Oregon to Murray and Miriam Burns. In 1945 the family moved to Boise, Idaho where Diana lived until graduating from Borah High School in 1960. After graduation, Diana attended the University of Idaho where she pledged the Delta Gamma Sorority. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in education with a minor in art in 1964. While at the University of Idaho, she met the love of her life, Frederick C. Lyon. Fred asked Diana if she could do some typing for him while he was finishing his Law Degree. Fred asked Diana to marry him in the Spring of 1964, and they were married on September 26, 1964, in Boise, Idaho. Following a honeymoon in California, Diana and Fred moved to Salmon, Idaho where Diana taught history and art at Salmon High School. While in Salmon they celebrated the birth of their daughter, Julie Diana, in May of 1968. In the fall of 1969, they moved to Pocatello and welcomed their son, Michael Frederick, in February 1970. Diana enjoyed raising her family and when Julie and Michael were in high school she started working for Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho. Starting in data entry and eventually becoming one of the top-selling insurance agents in Idaho. Diana loved meeting with her clients and helping them with their insurance needs. It was this personal touch and attention to her clients that made her a successful agent. She served as President of the State Life Underwriters Association and past president of the Southeast Idaho Life Underwriters Association. One of her proudest accomplishments was being the only woman of the 12 founders of Citizens Community Bank in Pocatello. Diana served on the Board of Directors for the Bank from its inception in 1997 until the age of 75. She was elected Chairperson of the Board several times and was chairperson of many bank committees. Diana loved serving the community, she was a member of many civic and fraternal organizations throughout her life, many times holding local, state, and even national leadership offices. She was a member of the Gate City Rotary, past President of PEO Chapter BJ, Director for Developmental Options, member of Daughters of the Nile, and past board member for the Portneuf Medical Center Health Trust just to name a few. She was a "Pink Lady", part of the auxiliary for Bannock Memorial Hospital. Diana loved volunteering and was always eager to meet new people. Diana loved to travel any chance she had. Whether to get in the car and drive to see family, friends or her clients in Boise, or jump on a plane and attend an American College of Physicians meeting with her daughter in Washington D.C., San Diego or New Orleans. Diana was game to go anywhere, anytime. Diana and Fred went on 13 cruises including the Caribbean, Alaska, Canada, and the Panama Canal. She went on several trips with her mother and has toured all of the Smithsonian Museums, the White House, and even saw the items from King Tuts Tomb. She was planning a Mississippi River Boat cruise with her dear friend, Joann Hoffine, this October. Like her mother, Diana was an excellent cook. She loved to bake and utilized her mother's and grandmother's recipes. Her most famous pot roast Sunday dinners for Michael were always appreciated. Everyone's birthday included a made from scratch chocolate cake with Ghirardelli chocolate. Her greatest love was her grandchildren, Reagan and Garrett. She loved every second she spent with them playing games, doing puzzles and crafts, baking, scrapbooking, and cheering them on at their various sports and school functions. Grammie was always on the front row making sure the kids did their best. "What happens at Grammie's, stays at Grammie's", was a favorite saying of hers. Diana is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Frederick C. Lyon of Pocatello, daughter, Dr. Julie Diana Lyon (Sammy S. Grayson) of Nampa, son, Michael Frederick Lyon (Angela) and their children Reagan Donna and Garrett Michael of Pocatello. Her sisters Judy Burns, Bonnie Camp (Robert), and Carole Carr all of Boise, Idaho. Along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Diana was preceded in death by her parents, Murray Wallace Burns and Miriam Lou Burns, and her brother, Murray Burns. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pocatello Humane Society, as Diana was an avid animal lover and always supported local businesses. A Celebration of Life for Diana will be held Saturday, August 14th, 3:00 PM at Juniper Hills Country Club. Memories and Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
+2
Idaho State Journal
Circulation District Manager
Full Time Position Available!
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Home Repair Services