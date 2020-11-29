George Loyd Jr. W. Loyd Jr. George Wilbern Loyd Jr., was born on July 16, 1943 in Sonoma, California. He passed away on November 21, 2020 at EIRMC. George lived in Sonoma and Fresno, California with his parents, Josephine Giorgi of Sonoma and George W. Loyd Sr. of Quantas, Texas. He was raised in Fresno, California with frequent trips back to Sonoma to visit his mom's family. These were very happy times for him. George married Hazel Leanore Sedgebeer on July 19 of 1963. She was 18 and he had just turned 20. They joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1977 and were sealed in the Washington DC Temple. George served in various church callings, including First Counselor in the Bishopric, Gospel Doctrines Teacher, High Priest Group Leader, Teachers Quorum Advisor, Young Men's Second Counselor and various callings in the Scouts. He worked for Shell Oil Company for 34 years. He retired in 2000 to Pocatello. Working for an oil company required him to move all over the country. After starting in California, he spent a lot of years in Houston as well as living in Arizona, Nashville, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Chicago. His hobbies included singing in the church choir and bird watching but his favorite passion was fly fishing. He loved fishing in the clear, clean, cold catch and release waters of the Henry's Fork. George helped in many community projects including membership in the Rotary Club and volunteering his time at Zoo Idaho. He shared his love of animals and the outdoors with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. George was proceeded in death by his father, mother and beloved wife of 56 years. He is survived by his children George W. Loyd III and Anne Louise Loyd Ramsey, by 9 grandchildren and by 6 great grandchildren. Services will be held on Monday, November 30th at 11:00am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel at 2140 Satterfield Drive. We will miss you dad, brother, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. See you soon! _______
+1
Trending Today
Articles
- Man charged with lewdness after allegedly exposing himself to children in grocery store
- Mormon missionaries robbed at knife-point during East Idaho crime spree
- Pocatello doctor known for contributions to health care, community dies at 99
- 153 cases of COVID-19 reported in Southeast Idaho on Saturday
- Christmas in the Night Skies will be 'little different' tonight
- Busy local stores buck national Black Friday trend
- Local man arrested for reportedly punching cop
- Woman shot after allegedly running over police officer during DUI stop
- Jimmy Kimmel, Oliver White buy South Fork Lodge in Swan Valley
- Local man catches world record salmon — again
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Moving Transportation Services
Legal Services