Carol Lowder Lowder Carol Jean Jensen Lowder 90 years old passed away at her daughter and son-in-law's, Janna and James Mondragon's home in Goodyear Arizona on March 6th, 2023. Carol Jean was born to Ejnar K. and Janna F. Jensen on August 8th, 1932, in Pocatello, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her parents; Ejnar and Janna Jensen, son Lon Frank Lowder, grandson Casey Lowder, sisters Betty Shoemaker and Frances Dolbeer, and brother Dan K. Jensen. Besides being a homemaker and mother, Carol worked for the Telephone Company from which she retired. She enjoyed walking at the mall and chit chatting with her friends. She also loved going out for that nice steak or prime rib dinner. Not to mention her love for apple pie and ice cream and sneaking in a latte every now and then. Carol is survived by her daughters Janna E. Mondragon (James), and Karen L. Smith (Brent), son Donald E. Lowder, stepdaughter Rhonda L. Akey (Bill), sister Sonja Hancock (Gene). Surviving are her 15 grandchildren: Christie, Kimberley, James, Janna, Danielle, Brian, Christopher, Shannon, Amber, Natasha, Stephanie, Brittany, Jack, Lorenda, and Ronald. So many great grandchildren: Kayla, Joshua, Janna, Brannon, Austin, Kylee, Addyson, Jake, Jessica, Ellie, Addie, Reese, Emma, Ana, Adalynn, Rayden, Zoiee, Braylee, Decker, Saylor, Fatima, Aubryelle, Iiam, and Ariana. Carol has a great great grandson Owen Conrad on the way. Carol is survived by many special nieces, nephews and close friends but mainly her loving and faithful pet, friend, and buddy; Mocha. Carol Jean will be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery in her hometown of Pocatello, Idaho. She will be missed by us all.
