Darlene Lott Elizabeth Lott Darlene Elizabeth Littleford Floyd Lott was born on August 15, 1935 in Rigby, Idaho to Royal Robert Littleford and Marvilla Margaret Ricks. She was delivered by her grandmother Littleford, a midwife. She moved to Pocatello with her family when she was 8 years old, eventually graduating from Pocatello High School in 1953. She married her sweetheart, William Dean Floyd on October 10, 1954, later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. They eventually became the parents of three daughters, Jean, Nadean and Janet. There was much love and laughter in their home. They spent many hours fishing, camping, waterskiing and cutting firewood as a family; many fun adventures, Easter picnics, family reunions and time spent with loved ones and extended families. Dean passed away in 1982 after 29 years of marriage. After many part time Jobs, Darlene eventually became a part time rural postal worker. In 1979 she made it her full time carrier and enjoyed many years as a rural mailman (her words). She loved her job and the people that she served making many friends over the years. After being single for 6 1/2 years, she met and married Adelbert Alonzo Lott. She grew to love Delbert's 6 grown sons and their families as her own. Darlene was very instrumental in their lives and they knew her as grandma. Darlene was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, fulfilling many callings in her ward. She especially loved cub scouts, young women's and teaching youth Sunday School. Darlene and Delbert served and enjoyed a two year mission in Calgary, Alberta Canada, having many wonderful experiences and making lifelong friends while there. She served as the Relief Society President over a branch that served The Cove, Brookdale, and Quinn Meadows nursing homes for many years loving her time there and the other leaders who all became very dear friends. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and especially loved her book club. She was an avid genealogist and loved her time searching and sharing what she found with her family. Her last labor of love was making quilts and doilies, searching out people that might need an extra bit of kindness. Oh, how she will be missed. Darlene is survived by her daughters, Nadean (Larry) Williams, Janet (Mark) Semons; and her grandchildren, Kristen (Dale) Sluder, Amy (Mike) Fullmer, Annette Holt, Jerry (Marie Lloyd) Williams, David (Chana) Williams, Jenny (Courtny) Hansen, Jake (Gudrun) Semons, Nathan (Brianne) Semons, Matthew (Ciara) Semons, Michael (Nikki) Semons and Benjamin (Olesya) Semons; 26 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; her sisters, Lila Palmer and Marla Hunter. She is also survived by Delbert's boys, Don (Chris) Lott, Del (Marlys) Lott, Lon (Lorraine) Lott, Bert (Tamra) Lott, Darwin (Melanie) Lott and Brian (Michelle) Lott; 28 Lott grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Royal and Marvilla Littleford and her siblings, Royal Littleford, Lynn Littleford, Kay Hill, and Ruth Littleford, her husbands, Dean Floyd and Delbert Lott, grandson, Richard Karlson and her beloved daughter, Jean Kunz, that passed away 3 weeks before Darlene. A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 6-8 pm at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Rd. Chubbuck, Idaho. Funeral services will be Friday, October 14, 2022 at 11 am at the LDS church, 3444 Hawthorne Rd. Pocatello, with a viewing for one hour prior. A webcast of the service will be available. Burial will take place in the St. Charles Cemetery at 3 pm. To leave memories and condolences, or to watch the webcast of the service, please visit Darlene's tribute page at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
