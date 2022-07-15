Joyce Losser Losser Joyce Jensen Losser returned to her heavenly home July 8th, 2022. Joyce loved the Lord, and her life was filled with love and service to her family and friends. Joyce was born August 27, 1932, in Fairview, Utah to Shirley Lionel Jensen and Elva Lauretta Rigby Jensen. She was the fifth of six children. Joyce was a country girl and a coal miner's daughter. She learned to work hard on the family farm. Her school years were filled with writing for the school paper, being a class officer, and cheerleader. She loved to read her entire life. While staying with a sister in Salt Lake City and working for a summer, Joyce met and fell in love with Mack Losser, a handsome sailor just released from the Navy. They married December 31, 1948. Mack and Joyce started their married life in Salt Lake City. There they were blessed with their son Ron. In 1952 Mack's work took them to Ogden where Debbie and Julie were added to the family. In 1963 work moved them to Pocatello. Their family was complete when Casie was born in 1971. Activities included building a family cabin in Lava and spending time with family, getting a hole in one on the golf course, growing beautiful flowers and a vegetable garden to share, traveling, square dancing, scrapbooking, fishing, and watching kids and grandkids play baseball. Like her mother, she kept her family wrapped in quilts and love. She made quilts for all her children and grandchildren. Joyce was a great cook and her homemade bread and raspberry jam will be greatly missed. Joyce spent over 50 years as a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she always had a church calling. Mack and Joyce were sealed May 23rd, 1964 for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple. Joyce was preceded in death by her mother, father, and siblings: Vora Jensen Mower, Que Jensen, Shirley Mildred Jensen Butcher, Beulah Faun Jensen Olsen, and Jerry Lee Jensen. Joyce is survived by her loving husband Mack Losser, son Ron (Marsha) Losser, daughters: Debbie (Jerry) Myers, Julie (Marvin) Reynolds, Casie (Jeff) Spears, 17 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thank you to Heritage Home Health and Hospice. Rachelle Losser and Patti Koger were our angels on earth. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am Monday, July 18,2022 at the LDS Church, 300 E Chapel St. Pocatello. A viewing will be held from 5-7pm Sunday, July 17th, 2022 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W Chubbuck Rd and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
