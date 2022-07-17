Lords Theresa "Bubba" Leann Lords Theresa Leann Lords aka "Bubba", was born in Pocatello, Idaho on December 10, 1999 to Christina Lords, a grateful Mama that was told she would never be able to have children. She passed away on Sunday, July 10th, 2022 from a tragic car accident. Theresa attended Holy Spirit Catholic School and Jefferson Elementary. She attended Pocatello middle schools and graduated from New Horizons High School. Anyone that knows Theresa knows what a HUGE accomplishment it was for her to obtain her diploma. Such a proud day for her. She had various jobs and was currently working at Clear Insights. She is survived by her adoring Mom, Christina Lords; her little brother that she was protective and proud of, Jonathan Wakly; Grandmother "Momo" Lurlene Haag; Aunts LaNette (Ron) Shipley and Jeanette (Ron) Edwards; her cousins that were like her siblings, Tiffani Bruderer, Madison Betty and Hunter Betty - during their childhood, they were inseparable. She is also survived by cousins Shauna Sotelo, Dallas Edwards, Carson Edwards, Jaycee Turner and she had a special bond with cousin Brooklyn Edwards; as well as 2nd cousins Sammy, Shanese, Isaiah and Marissa Sotelo, Canyon and Noah Bruderer and Everette Betty. She was looking forward to spending time with her cousins and their babies when they move back from Alaska next week. Theresa is also survived by the love of her life, Taysom Crump. Until she left this earth, her heart and soul belonged to him. Theresa also had so many friends, we couldn't possibly list everyone. Please know that she loved you all. She was preceded in death by so many family members that welcomed her into heaven: Arnie "Papa" Haag who raised her as his own; Cousins Adalynn Bruderer, ShyAnn Matkin, Brandon Lenker; Uncles Kenny & Darren Lords, Grandpa Dennis Lords & her great grandparents, Ralph & Verda Frey. We would like to acknowledge her second family, the LBGTQ community and Club Charley's family. She adored you all, mostly because she finally had people that truly accepted her for who she was - something she craved her entire life but never seemed to be able to find. Because of you, she was happy in her skin and confident to be whoever she wanted to be. She also felt comfortable to sing in front of you - which is something she loved to do. You filled her life with so much laughter, fun and friendship. Thank you. Theresa's life will be celebrated Saturday, Jul 23, 2022 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church 524 N. 7th at 12:00 noon. A colorful celebration of her life will follow at Bicentennial Park 262 Abraham St. in Chubbuck at 2:00. We will have an open mic opportunity for everyone to share your special memories about Theresa at that time. A luncheon will be served - All of Theresa's favorites. There has been a gofundme account set up to help Christina with final expenses. Thank you so much to Zach for setting up this fund and to everyone that has donated. https://gofund.me/e75d98d2
