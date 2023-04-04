Joyce Loosle Sadler Loosle Joyce Sadler Loosle, 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on March 30, 2023. She was born April 23, 1937 in Logan, Utah to Norman Ernest and Margaret Luke Sadler. She spent her early years in California and Utah and graduated from Logan High School. She graduated from Utah State University in 1959 with a Bachelor's in Family Life. She completed a certificate in Library Sciences from Idaho State University. She married Gordon Scott Loosle in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple on December 18, 1959. For over 40 years she was an educator in Idaho, Utah, and Arizona, working as a home economics teacher, Chapter I Teacher, and a Media Specialist. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in a variety of capacities including; relief society president, young women's president, primary president, librarian, scout leader and teacher. She was an active member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers, Downey Study Club and Cache Valley Retired Teacher's Association. She had many talents and loved to share these with others. These included; baking, cooking, canning, sewing, crocheting, knitting, creative arts, and service to others. She had a great sense of humor and loved to be with family and friends, studying the Gospel, telling stories, learning, and playing games. She is preceded in death by her husband Gordon, her parents, and her in-laws. She is survived by her six children; Byron (Denene) of Reno, Nevada, Denee' (Curtis) Child of Monument, Colorado, Darren of South Jordan, Utah, Alanna (Mark) Avis of Ogden, Utah, Nancy of Roanoke, Virginia, Kyle of Providence, Utah, 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and three siblings, Melvin Sadler, Donald Sadler and Carol Nye. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 8 at 12:00 p.m. at the LDS Chapel, 1350 Eastridge Circle in Logan, Utah. A viewing will be held on Friday, April 7 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, and at the chapel prior to the celebration from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.allenmortuaries.net. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Utah State University 100 Mile Radius Scholarship Fund and the Logan Schools Foundation.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes. Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication. If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.