Jaxson Long Thomas Long Jaxson Thomas Long passed quietly from this life, as he slept peacefully near his parents. After fully embracing his limitations, accepting his reality, and living his life to the fullest extent, his heart and lungs could continue to compensate no longer. He died with a smile on his face, encouraging friends and family to live with "positivity," and excited to start his next chapter. Jaxson was born, June 17, 2003, to parents Kristan and Kimberli Long, in Pocatello, Idaho. He was the 4th of 4 children and he completely loved being "The Baby of the Family". Other than a few years in Spokane, Washington, Jaxson lived, played, learned, and grew up in Chubbuck, Idaho. He was easily spotted throughout town, school, church, and wherever he went. He attended, Ellis Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Conner Academy, and Highland High School. Jaxson, like his brother Konner, overcame difficult circumstances to become an Eagle Scout. He had to adapt and mold his limitations to meet and surpass the requirements to become an Eagle Scout, but did so honorably and bravely. His desire to learn new things, experience nature, and be part of his troop always made him fun to be with. Jaxson had many wonderful adventures, but spoke often of his 8th grade class trip to Yellowstone Park in the fall of 2017. Thanks to the efforts of amazing educators, Jaxson literally had the trip of a lifetime. There may have been a few people on planet earth who believe that they are in fact, "The World's Greatest Star Wars Fan", but Jaxson was truly that to all who knew him. His room decor, collections, Lego creations, clothing, and much more where a testament to the fact that he was a real life Jedi Master! Part of the reason Jaxson loved Star Wars, were the lessons it taught him about good and evil. He believed in a real and tangible, "Force," that drives us all to choose between good and evil. He felt the internal voice and prompting influence of God directing him on his day to day journey. It made no sense to Jaxson when he witnessed meanness and cruelty. He had a gigantic heart that was manifest in his compassion and tenderness to the people and creatures around him. He was completely good. Jaxson had many titles including Son, Brother, Senior Patrol Leader, Grandson, Cousin, President, Friend, Jedi Master, and others; but he completely enjoyed his time being "Uncle Jaxson" to his 2 beautiful nieces. It was another place where his genuine love and tenderness was on full display. Jaxson was loved and adored by his parents and siblings who will miss his fun personality and kind heart. His departure is softened slightly by our belief that he will enjoy an amazing reunion with his brother, Konner, Grandma Speelmon, Grandpa Long, and cousins who have gone before him. He leaves his parents, Kris and Kim Long; brother, Jaden (wife Cira); nieces, Hadley and Briella; sister Makenzie (husband Damon); and best friend, Cooper (World's Greatest Dog!). There will be a graveside services held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Taylor Cemetery, East of Shelley, Idaho. As we search for ways to celebrate the life of this incredible young man, we ask all who knew him to search out an opportunity to do something good for someone else, and then tell them Jaxson sent you. Please share you memories and condolences with the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com. A tribute slideshow will also be made available there.
