Bruce Loebs D. Loebs Bruce D. Loebs, 87, longtime professor of speech and rhetoric at Idaho State University, died in his home on Saturday, April 9, 2022, following a lengthy illness. Bruce was born in Bowdle, South Dakota, on September 9, 1934, the second son of John Lewis Loebs and Bertha Irene (McCafferty) Loebs. Bruce's mother died when he was young, and he was raised by his stepmother, Elsie (Blumhardt) Loebs. Bruce's family moved to California when he was in eighth grade, and he attended Lodi High School, Stockton Community College, and the University of California at Santa Barbara, where he met his wife, Neila. After receiving a Ph.D. from the University of Oregon, Bruce taught and coached debate at the California State College at Hayward for several years. In 1969, he was hired as the Chair of the Communication and Theatre Department at Idaho State University, a position he held for 36 years—longer than anyone in ISU history. Bruce taught full-time at ISU for 46 years, and continued teaching in ISU's New Knowledge Adventures program following retirement. Bruce was preceded in death by his mother, father and stepmother; his brother James; and his son Blake, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2019. Bruce is survived by his wife of 63 years, Neila, who cared for him in their Pocatello home throughout his lengthy illness. He is also survived by his brother Ivan Loebs and wife Connie, of Boise, Idaho: son Grant Loebs and wife Elisha, of Twin Falls, Idaho; daughter Claire Loebs Davis of Vashon, Washington; daughter-in-law Alisa Loebs, of Corte Madera, California; and grandchildren John Loebs, Sarah Loebs, Nathaniel Loebs Davis, Ryan Loebs, and Amanda Loebs. In accordance with Bruce's wishes, no public services will be held. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Washington Wildlife First, a wildlife charity established by his daughter, Claire, or to the Portneuf Animal Welfare Society. In addition, the family would like to hear from former students or colleagues who may have recordings of any of Bruce's lectures. A full obituary can be found at www.cornelisonfh.com
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.