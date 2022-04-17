Edward Michael Little Little Edward Michael Little, 84, Pocatello, passed away peacefully in Pocatello, Idaho on April 14, 2022. Edward, who went by Mike, was born on September 13, 1937, in Pocatello, Idaho. Mike was the youngest of four children of Raymond and Aleene (Bourne) Little. He was preceded in death by his father Raymond (1955), mother Aleene (1984), brothers Paul (1946) and Rodney (2002) and sister Shirley (2019). Mike is survived by his son Scott (Shauna) Little, five granddaughters: Samantha (Derrick) Little-Peatross, Courtney, Kiana, Michaela (Jacob) Little-Andrus, and Hana and a sister-in-law Mardy (Rodney) Little. Mike was a lifelong resident of Pocatello and lived in his childhood home for most of his life until his death. He attended local schools and was a 1955 Pocatello High School graduate. Mike began working at Union Pacific Railroad out of high school. He married Sara Joyce Bastow in 1958 and subsequently divorced. Mike then enlisted in the Air Force for four years, spending most of his service time at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana. Upon returning, Mike returned to working for the railroad until he retired after over 40 years of service. Mike used the GI Bill to attend ISU Vocational Technical College, with a focus on welding, during the day while he worked midnight shifts at the railroad. Hunting and fishing were Mike's passions. He enjoyed all types of hunting and fishing, but he was an avid waterfowl hunter. From his youth until age prevented him from hunting, he spent many a day goose hunting on the Fort Hall Bottoms. Later in life, Mike also enjoyed periodic Alaska fishing trips with his son. His granddaughters were his pride and joy and he bragged about them to anyone who would listen. The family will hold a service/celebration for Mike at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
