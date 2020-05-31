Lish Westley D Lish Westley D Lish, 81, of Inkom, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020. He was born on May 20, 1938, to Dude and Opal Lish in Pocatello, Id. He attended school in Goldberg and Inkom until the 8th grade, then worked on the family dry farm on the East Bench. Farming got in his blood at a young age and he gained a strong work ethic. Wes married June Kline September 28, 1956 in Inkom. They traveled chasing construction before settling back in Inkom where they raised 3 children; Gary, Kevin, and JoLene. Wes always had a lot of irons in the fire. He continued to farm for several years, always had livestock of some kind, a tractor in the shop he was rebuilding, all while working a full time job at PFE. He liked to stay busy and took great pride in his projects. He enjoyed hunting with family or friends, successful or not, he always had a good time. After suffering from a stroke in 2004, he spent countless hours in his Polaris with his furry, loyal friend, Abby, by his side. Westley is survived by a son Kevin of Challis, a daughter JoLene (John) of Inkom, 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, a sister Delores (Dexter) Crane of Inkom, a brother Dave (Raina) Lish of McCammon. He is preceded in death by his wife, June, a son Gary, a sister Joyce, a brother Lonny, his parents Dude and Opal Lish, and his mother and father in law, George and Gladys Kline. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
