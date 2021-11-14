Lish Terrell J "T. Jay" Lish T. Jay Lish was born on January 22, 1939, in Grace, ID to Terrell L. Lish and Grace Lish (Née Titus). He was the oldest of three boys born to Terrell and Grace, with his younger brothers Stephen Lish and Michael Lish. T. Jay graduated from Marsh Valley High School in 1957, and shortly after graduating, received an apprenticeship to the shipyards in Newport News, Virginia. While in Virginia, T. Jay met and married his first wife, Barbara, with whom he shared three children (Scott, Terri, and Kevin). T. Jay and Barbara divorced after 29 years of marriage. While working the shipyards in Virginia, T. Jay was recruited by his future manager as an insurance agent for State Farm Insurance. T. Jay returned to Idaho, and began a fulfilling and thriving career as an insurance agent, which he held for 48 years. After returning to Idaho, T. Jay married his second wife, and love of his life, Karen Lish (Née Robinson) on July 31, 1988. T. Jay became step-father to Karen's six children (Kevin, Lori, Eric, Tammy, Jerry, and Machelle). T. Jay and Karen shared 33 and a half years of marriage, and a combined family of 9 children, 24 grandchildren, and 34 great grandchildren. T. Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Terrell and Grace Lish, his bother, Michael Lish, and his step-daughter, Machelle Nichols. T. Jay passed away, knowing he was loved beyond measure, surrounded by his loving daughter, Lori Nichols, and his granddaughter, Jessica Nichols. He will be remembered fondly as an avid fisherman and fly tier, and as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and most of all, our friend. Per his request, he has been cremated, and there will be no funeral or memorial services. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
