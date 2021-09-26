Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Lish Loreta K. "Kristy" Lish Loreta Kristine Hansen Lish (Kristy) passed away at her home in Emmett, Idaho on September 22, 2021. She fought a courageous battle against ovarian cancer. Kristy was born December 5, 1953 in Pocatello, Idaho to Enoch Hansen and Ruby Del Smith. She was a graduate of Pocatello High School where she was active in Drill Team. Kristy was an orthodontic assistant for 31 years and then worked for Gem County Mosquito Abatement. She loved people and was gifted with children and young adults. Kristy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jeffrey J.; nieces, Nichelle Kristine and Erin Marie Daniels; nephew, Niel Hansen, and all her grandparents, aunts, and uncles. She is survived by her sister, Elissa Hansen-Daniels; her beloved nieces, Megan Anne Daniels of Emmett, Id., Nicole Alise (Dustin) Hocking of Yelm, WA; nephews, Nick Enoch Hollingsworth of Portland, OR., Mathew and Taylor Hansen of Pocatello, ID; cousins, Juanita (Jim) Bryant of Butte, Montana, Barry (Sherri) Smith of Pocatello, Idaho, Wiley (Mary Ann) of Boise, Idaho and all their children, which she adored. There will be a viewing at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett, Idaho on Sunday, September 26th from 5-7pm. Services will be Monday, September 27th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (8342 W. Idaho Blvd. Letha, Idaho 83636) Burial will be held privately at Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, Idaho