Joyce Lindsay Lindsay Joyce F. Lindsay, 88, Pocatello, passed away, December 29, 2020. Joyce was born January 31, 1932 in Corsicana, TX to Charles and Vela Spurgeon. Moved to Levelland west Texas in 1940 where she attended school. She met the love of her life Garth while he was serving in the Air Force in Lubbock, TX. They were married November 7th, 1951 in New Mexico. Moved to Pocatello the winter of 1951. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls temple in 1977. Joyce was a convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and was baptized in the Caldwell building in 1956. She was active in the church with many callings, relief society, young womens and primary. She and Garth spent many years traveling to Washington state to visit family and spent winters in Yuma, AZ. She loved working in her yard, tending to her flowers and mowing her lawn for exercise. She loved her animal companions, Sophie, Gigi and Sami, Pugsley and Sweetheart her cat. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Garth, daughter Diana, Kyle her grandson. Parents vela and Charles Spurgeon, 8 sisters and 5 brothers. She is survived by her children, daugher, Sharon Nilson. Son, Mike Lindsay(Kathy). Grandson Rob Curtis(Tracy). Grand daughters, Samantha, Joslin, Emma. Grandaughter Mandi Leyvas. Grand children, Neveah and Jesse. Her beloved sister-in-law Bella Lindsay. Joyce had a firm belief in the church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. The family wishes to thank encompass hospice team, Brandi, Dave, Stephanie, Annique and Heather for the wonderful care of Joyce. Graveside committal will be held Monday, January 4, 2021 at 2pm in the Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Pocatello. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
