Lindley Noble Marlin Lindley Noble Marlin Lindley, 77, passed away March 14, 2021 in Meridian, Idaho of congestive heart failure. He was born May 29, 1943 to Noble and Evelyn (Fisher) Lindley in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He graduated from Pocatello High School in 1962. Noble was employed as a control room operating engineer at J.R. Simplot until 2002. He spent many years coaching his sons in Little League baseball and football taking them to the All-Stars tournaments. During retirement he golfed, traveled, and looked forward to family visits and events especially enjoying time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Noble was preceded in death by his first wife, Sondra Smith Lindley; brother, Thomas Kellow; father, Noble Marion Lindley; grandson, Michael Jacob "Jake" Neff; nephew, Brandon Ori; and sister, Tina Chiaretta. Noble is survived by his mother, Evelyn (Fisher) Adams; former wife, Sue (Churchill) Lindley; daughter, Dove (Don) Fowler; sons, Noble "Mike" Lindley, Scott (Amy) Lindley and David (Candy) Lindley; ten grandchildren: Ryan (Angelica), Sara (Chris), Joshua (Ashley), Jordan (Aayla), Tayler, Natalie (Roberto), Jacqueline (Tucker), Jarett, Matthew and Brady; 5 great-grandchildren: Ayla, Parker, Marley, Ozzie and Indigo; brother, Terry Lindley; sister, Trudi (Allen) Wiklund; and lifelong friend, Robert Stites. Services will be held at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID, on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11am with a viewing for one hour prior. Burial dedication will be later that day at Wilford Cemetery in St. Anthony, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association and/or the American Diabetes Association. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
