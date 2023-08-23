Jean Likes

Jean Likes Likes Jean was born to Lawrence and Edith Hall of Tetonia, Idaho on July 29, 1942. She was the eldest of three children and spent a lot of her free time playing with her sister Dorthy and brother Lance on their parents' farm. She was known as a very caring person, and this was shown when one of her younger siblings would get into trouble and she would beg her parents not to punish them.

Jean met Robert M. Likes in 1961, married him on August 15th, and the couple had two boys: Robert W. and Vince. For as long as her sons were school-aged children, she fulfilled the occupation of a homemaker and spent much of her time caring for her children when they were out of school.

