Jean Likes Likes Jean was born to Lawrence and Edith Hall of Tetonia, Idaho on July 29, 1942. She was the eldest of three children and spent a lot of her free time playing with her sister Dorthy and brother Lance on their parents' farm. She was known as a very caring person, and this was shown when one of her younger siblings would get into trouble and she would beg her parents not to punish them.
Jean met Robert M. Likes in 1961, married him on August 15th, and the couple had two boys: Robert W. and Vince. For as long as her sons were school-aged children, she fulfilled the occupation of a homemaker and spent much of her time caring for her children when they were out of school.
After her children graduated from school, she took on the occupations of an Avon sales representative for several years and later worked full time for Lenon's Bridal and Formal Shop in Pocatello.
Jean's favorite pastime activities were spending weekends with her family fishing, golfing, visiting relatives, and going on family vacations, along with other pursuits. Family was everything to Jean and any time spent together was considered the best.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho.
