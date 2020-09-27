Lela Liggins May Liggins 80, passed away, September 19, 2020. Services will be held Saturday, October 3rd at 11am in the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery (44W). A live video feed will be available on the Cornelison Funeral Home Facebook page the day of service. Family has requested that donations be sent to Cornelison Funeral Home. Condolences and FULL OBITUARY at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
