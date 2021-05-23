Lhouise Donna Medlin Hughes Pippin Lhouise Donna was born in Ontario, Oregon to Earl Kenneth Medlin and Dorothy Payne. She grew up on a ranch in Harper, Oregon. Education was a driving force in her life. Donna excelled in high school as a member of the National Honor Society and lettered in several sports including basketball and volleyball. She graduated from Boise High School in 1953. And began her college education at the University of Idaho. After raising her four children, she returned to college and graduated with her teaching degree from Idaho State University. Donna shared her curiosity and love of learning with hundreds of students at Edahow Elementary School as a teacher, and then after she retired, as a volunteer at Holy Spirit Catholic School. Donna is survived by her identical twin sister, Dorothy (Dean) Hearn; her four children Ken (Becky) Hughes, Missoula, MT; Tim (Becki) Hughes, Salt Lake City; Dan (Michele) Hughes, Blackfoot, ID; Jackie (Karen)Hughes in Tooele, UT. 12 grandchildren; (Ken)Austin, (Tim) Tiffany, Amber, Cory, Casey, Joe, Ty, (Dan) Katie, Toni, Joe, (Jackie) Whitney and Jennifer, and 11 great grandchildren. Full obituary can be viewed online at https://www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/obituary/donna-lhouise A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May, 30th from 1:00pm-3:00pm at the Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson, Pocatello, ID.
