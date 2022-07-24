Lewis Theron Lamont Lewis Theron Lamont Lewis, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at MorningStar Reflections. Lamont was born on September 8, 1934, in Pocatello, Idaho to Henry Leo Lewis and Laura Bell Adams Lewis. He grew up in Tyhee, Idaho, and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1954. After High School, he joined the United States Army. He was stationed in Korea. On June 20, 1956, he married Vaunita Lou Fitch in Pocatello, Idaho. One year later they were sealed together in the Logan Utah Temple. To this union, 5 children were born. Upon his discharge from the Army, "Monte" began working installing furnaces for Montgomery Ward and LuxAir Heating and Air in Pocatello. The family moved to Idaho Falls and he began working for Bingham Mechanical and Marcum Mechanical. In 1984, he started Lewis Mechanical with his brother and two sons. This venture grew to be one of the largest mechanical contractors in the Northwest. He retired in 2000. Lamont was a master of his craft and was well respected by those who knew him. Lamont was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was willing to serve in many callings throughout his life. He loved his community and every 4th of July along with his wife served a community breakfast. He was proud of his service in the military and loved the flag and this country. He recently donated 15 flags to the "Field of Honor Memorial" in Idaho Falls. He was very creative and built many floats throughout his life for parades. He loved old cars. He restored many, and he had a collection of die-cast cars. Art was a big part of his life, and he would create the magic of the events he was a part of. With his love for his family and get-togethers as everyone was leaving his famous last words were "We need to do this more often". He is survived by his loving wife, Vaunita Lewis of Idaho Falls, ID; his sons: Waylin (Paige) Lewis of Idaho Falls, ID and Kenyan (Barbara) Lewis of Pocatello, ID; his daughters: Heidi (Malcolm) Pope of Pocatello, ID, Kami (Dale) Kellogg of Shelley, ID, and Lauralee (Brett) Brewerton of Shelley, ID; his brother, Leland (Eileen) Lewis of Pocatello, ID; his sister, Lorna (Chad) Eskelsen of St. George, UT; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 6 brothers, and 6 sisters. In lieu of flowers, please follow in Lamont's giving nature to your local food bank. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.