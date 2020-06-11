Lewis N JoAnn Lewis N JoAnn Lewis, 81, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020 at her daughter's home in Jackson WY, surrounded by family. Mom is finally out of pain and joining the love of her life, her husband Dell E Lewis, who recently passed away in January. They so enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping & 4wheeling. JoAnn is survived by her 4 daughters, Timbra (Gary) Joslin, Linda Nelson, Kathy (Dan) Murray, Teresa Garrard, 2 stepsons, Gene Lewis & Bart (Cay) Lewis. Along with several grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Private graveside services for the family will be held soon at Riverside-Thomas Cemetery in Blackfoot where JoAnn & Dell will be buried together. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
