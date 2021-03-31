Dorothy Lewis Affie Lewis Dorothy Lewis, 90, of Pocatello, Idaho passed away on Mar. 29, 2021. A funeral service will be held on Sat. Apr. 3 at 2:00 p.m., at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Rd. Chubbuck, Idaho. A viewing will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memories and condolences may be left with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com where a full obituary will also be available .
