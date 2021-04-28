Beverly Lewis Ann Lewis Beverly Ann Lewis, age 82, of Aberdeen, Idaho passed away on April 14, 2021 at a family member's home in Pocatello, Idaho. She was born on October 11, 1938 in American Falls, Idaho to Joseph and Esther (Vollmer) Lindsley. Beverly enjoyed reading history novels, based on real life stories, and mysteries. She had a large music library collection. She had everything except for rap. She also enjoyed crocheting. Beverly married Raymond John Lewis in February of 1954. Together they had beautiful twin daughters, Dinah and Diana. Beverly stayed home with them until the time they moved out of the house. She then got a job as a waitress at two restaurants in Aberdeen. She was a cashier at Cardinals then Stokes. She worked at Stokes until she retired at the age of 72. Everyone was sad to see her go and often asked when she would come back to work. Beverly was baptized as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Her and Raymond were then sealed in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. She is preceded in death by her parents; Joseph and Esther and her husband, Raymond, who passed away in 2008. She is survived by her two daughters; Dinah Lewis of Pocatello, Idaho and Diana (Roy) Darrington of Caldwell, Idaho, her brother Don Lindsley of Boise, Idaho, 6 grandchildren, Melissa Cobbley Bronson, Kristy Cobbley Simpkins and Jefferey Cobbley, the only grandson. Angella Darrington, Mary Darrington Silva and Marjean Darrington, 8 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren with one on the way. Beverly will be cremated under the care of Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello, Idaho. A celebration of her life will be on May 1, 2021 at the LDS cultural hall in Aberdeen at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the American Cancer Society in Beverly's name. Please share memories, photographs, and condolences on Beverly's tribute wall.
+1
Recommended for you
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Yard Garage Sales
Lawn Landscape
Firearms