John Leith J. Leith On Friday, May 22nd, 2020, John J. Leith, father, friend, and faithful follower of Christ passed away at the age of 75. John was born on December 18th, 1944 in Honolulu, HI to George and Rosalie Leith. He received his degree in engineering from San Jose State University in 1965, and worked as a chemical engineer in the semiconductor industry--first at Fairchild in Silicon Valley then at AMI (now On) in Pocatello--for over 30 years. John was married twice. First to Kathleen Rodrigues Seaton. They raised two sons, Galen and Mitchell, and two daughters, Mikki and Stephanie. Second to Karolyn Lee Ansell. They raised two sons, Lewis and John Jr., and two daughters, Becky and Whitney. John was devoted to the study and ministry of Christ. John had a huge love for the lost and was the co-founder of New Start Discipleship, a Christian rehabilitation program for prison inmates. He was a long-standing member of the Southeast Idaho Chaplain Corps for over 25 years. John was well known for his kindness and compassion for all. He was just as willing to listen and learn as he was eager to roll up his sleeves and help. John had a deep passion for athletics and ran multiple marathon races in under four hours. He loved playing tennis with family and friends, and was a regular participant in the Idaho Senior Games. When he wasn't serving aces or spending time outdoors, John loved to spend time in his garden or his workshop. John wasn't afraid to think big and chase wild ideas. He was a true tinkerer who filled his workshop (and his home) with quirky prototypes and imaginative tests. At the time of his passing, he left many inventive ideas still in progress. John also had a passion for foriegn cars, restoring many during his lifetime, including his favorite, iconic red 1979 Porsche 911. A car he ultimately sold because he felt it wasn't befitting of a Christian man. John was preceded in death by his father, George, his mother, Rosalie, and his sister Patricia. He is survived by his four children, Galen, Mitchell, John Jr., and Whitney, and four stepchildren, Mikki, Stephanie, Becky, and Lewis, his sister Mary, his brother Michael, and several grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Dedication to Life Service was held for John on Sunday, May 24th, 2020 at Calvary Alliance Church on Marinus Lane, and an Inurnment Ceremony will be held for family and close friends on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Gardens on South 5th Avenue in Pocatello, ID. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations in John's name to the New Start Discipleship program at P.O. Box 38, Pocatello, Idaho 83204. This rehabilitation program was truly John's passion and donations continue his work. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
+1
Trending Today
Articles
- Local woman faces up to a decade in prison after spitting on, kicking Bannock County Jail staff
- Portneuf Wellness Complex bustling, but safety problems surfacing
- MIRACLE RECOVERY: Local woman, family reflect on astounding health turnaround
- THUNDER RUN: Over 100 riders turn out for 17th annual POW*MIA Memorial Day ride
- Idaho unveils new strategy for massive ramp-up in COVID-19 testing statewide
- Two East Idaho men sentenced for carjacking
- Local entities pitch in tens of thousands of pounds of food for people in need
- Two missing local teens found safe and unharmed
- The helpers of School District 25
- F&G capture and euthanize injured mountain lion near Rexburg
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Service