BeVaun Leffler Leffler BeVaun Leffler at age 91, passed away on September 23, 2021, in Preston Idaho. She was born in Blackfoot, Idaho, and moved to Grace, Idaho after her and her husband's retirement. BeVaun was born the oldest of 5 siblings and was the last to leave. She spent most of her life working on the family farms and loving the outdoors. Fishing was one of her favorite pastimes along with painting with her tri-chem on quilts and clothing, which she gave to family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Floyd Leffler, and 4 children; Glenna Stanley, Gary Leffler, Denny Leffler, and David Leffler. 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by a daughter Karleen Leffler and a son Robert Leffler. There will be a Celebration of Life in the spring or summer of 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home, Preston, Idaho. Please share a favorite memory of BeVaun or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com