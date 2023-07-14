Judith Leavitt McBride Leavitt Judith (Judy) McBride Leavitt, 84, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Thomas, Idaho, surrounded by her family.
Judy was born October 17, 1938, in Thomas, Idaho, the daughter of Grant Wells McBride and Myrl Elouise Thomas McBride.
She spent her early years in California, where she attended 1st and 2nd grade. After the family moved back to Idaho, she attended schools in the Snake River School District, graduating from Snake River High School in 1957. She attended Bryner's College to get her CNA and also attended college in Battle Creek, Michigan.
On May 30, 1957, Judy married Calvin Ralph Leavitt in the Idaho Falls Temple. Their greatest achievement and joy came from raising their 9 children, providing unconditional love, support, and celebrating their successes.
In addition to being an amazing homemaker and mother, Judy worked as a CNA and also as a librarian for the Blackfoot School District. Judy also considered it her job to teach her children to serve others and work hard. She supported her husband as he attended night school completing two Bachelor's degrees and a Masters degree. She also supported Calvin in his military service as a leader in the Idaho Army National Guard.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served faithfully in many callings. She proudly supported her 7 sons on missions for the church across the world.
Judy was a lifelong cub scout leader with her many boys, and also a 4-H leader. She made sure her children mastered basic life skills, and taught them all to serve others and be kind. She was the perfect example and taught them to share, pay it forward, and to be faithful to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
She was the "neighborhood mother" caring for, feeding, and giving haircuts to many boys and friends. She loved them all. She was an expert in decorating wedding cakes, and was an adventurous and excellent cook. She was very creative and artistic, and was a talented seamstress. Her delight was taking care of her grandchildren and making every event exciting and perfect. She was a lifelong learner and was interested in a great many topics.
Judy is survived by her husband Calvin Leavitt of Blackfoot; her children Dirk (Nadene) of Blackfoot, Erin (Mary) of Lewiston ID, Jana (Gordon) Pace of Bountiful UT, Noelle (Randall) Steel of Aloha OR, Glenn (Kathleen) of Idaho Falls, Danny (Johanna) of Pocatello ID, Dean (Wende) of Pocatello, Brent (Jennifer) of Idaho Falls, and Ryan (Katie) of Pocatello; siblings Kristine McBride of Thomas ID and Ramone Travis Osborne McBride of Dayton ID; 38 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Roger McBride and Gregory McBride.
Her family expresses their love and sincere gratitude to her beautiful sister, Kristine McBride, who has so selflessly cared for and served Judy for the past 4 years.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the Blackfoot East Stake building at 1289 Mt. Putnam Dr. with Bishop Ryan Woodland of the Blackfoot 12th Ward officiating. The family will meet with friends Friday evening from 6-8pm at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. Blackfoot, ID. and again on Saturday at the church for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Riverside Thomas Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.